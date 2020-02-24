$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings per share of ($3.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

TPRE opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.