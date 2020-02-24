$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

