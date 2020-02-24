$0.41 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.95. 2,007,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,449. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

