$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 117,553 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.