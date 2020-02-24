$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,454,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.47. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

