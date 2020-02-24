$0.62 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Hologic reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Hologic by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.