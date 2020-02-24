$0.63 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

AIMC stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

