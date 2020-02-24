$0.66 EPS Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. Aircastle reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AYR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,547. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

