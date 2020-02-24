$0.67 EPS Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

CTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTB traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.09. 1,588,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,833. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

