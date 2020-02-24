-$0.69 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 1,239,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,781. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

