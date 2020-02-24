$0.76 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

In other news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,467 shares of company stock valued at $742,863. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

