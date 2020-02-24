0x (ZRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.21 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002816 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex, Livecoin and Coinone. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $170.24 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bittrex, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Huobi, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb, WazirX, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, OKEx, DDEX, GOPAX, IDEX, Gatecoin, Poloniex, C2CX, Fatbtc, BitBay, Bilaxy, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger, Upbit, Iquant, Crex24, Liqui, Tokenomy, Independent Reserve, Zebpay, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, Koinex, AirSwap, Binance, BitMart and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

