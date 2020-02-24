0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1.27 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

