0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $157,924.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00491854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.45 or 0.06485306 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00061884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005241 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001489 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.