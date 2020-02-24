$1.02 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.97. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Sleep Number stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 800,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sleep Number by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at about $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

