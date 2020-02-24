$1.10 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

AIT opened at $67.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 286,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

