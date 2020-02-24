$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $32,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $19,190,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 312,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

