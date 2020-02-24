$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.05. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

AAN opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

