$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Owens Corning by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

