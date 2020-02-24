1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.86.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.49.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

