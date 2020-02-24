$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.03 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5,067.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 217,312 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.