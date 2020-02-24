$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,290. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

