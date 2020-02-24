100,194 Shares in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000. Masonite International comprises about 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkwood LLC owned 0.40% of Masonite International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. 205,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.43. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.