111,729 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,583,848. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

CSCO opened at $46.30 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

