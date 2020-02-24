117,321 Shares in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.46% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

