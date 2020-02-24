117,870 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Dril-Quip as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,161,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 175,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $38.20. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

