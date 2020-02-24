121,200 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

FITB stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

