133,048 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,351,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

