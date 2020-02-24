136,370 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after buying an additional 1,631,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,317,000 after buying an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 224,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,617,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,625. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

