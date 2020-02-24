136,601 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

