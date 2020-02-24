150,462 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 259,914 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 214,638 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 881,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

NYSE TWO opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

