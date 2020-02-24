15,069 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $334.94 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

