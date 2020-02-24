150,908 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after buying an additional 158,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $20,995,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $194,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. 4,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,417. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.