158,872 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of EWS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.22. 1,324,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.