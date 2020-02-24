164,158 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 81.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 93,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $577.94 million, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

