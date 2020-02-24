17,000 Shares in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 139,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,647. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

