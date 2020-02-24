17,130 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,903,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,485.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.47. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

