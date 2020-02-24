1irstcoin (FST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,364.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and approximately $66,364.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00009751 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 138.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00773846 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015372 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000672 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,890 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

