$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Chubb reported earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $160.49. 1,919,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.35.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

