$213.31 Million in Sales Expected for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $213.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.10 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $160.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $658.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $660.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $853.74 million, with estimates ranging from $848.60 million to $858.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $301.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.87.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,839 shares of company stock valued at $47,004,930. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 378,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.