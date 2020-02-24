22,841 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

