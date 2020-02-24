22,965 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $151.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

