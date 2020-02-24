$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post sales of $23.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.70 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $100.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $100.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.32 million, with estimates ranging from $114.90 million to $115.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 421,532 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 905,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 181,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 685,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.40.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

