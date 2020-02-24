$233.50 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $233.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.00 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $249.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. Voya Financial has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

