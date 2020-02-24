$233.50 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $233.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.00 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $249.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. Voya Financial has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply