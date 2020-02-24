$250.75 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to report $250.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.60 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $251.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $138,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,453. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

