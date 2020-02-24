$254.79 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $254.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.99 million to $257.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $223.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:OHI opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 116,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

