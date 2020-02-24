26,106 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,942. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

