27,000 Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDY opened at $37.84 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

