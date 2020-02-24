$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $75,454,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

