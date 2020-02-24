30,010 Shares in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Pacira Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DPM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,396,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

PCRX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 228,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -169.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

